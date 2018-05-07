Pickup Truck Strikes Southwest Plane at Baltimore Airport

A Southwest Flight at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport was struck by a pickup truck early Sunday morning. None of the plane's 172 passengers were injured in the incident.

Passengers on board a Southwest Airlines flight from Florida say a pickup truck hit their plane on the runway at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

The Boeing 737 left Fort Lauderdale late Sunday night. According to the airline's flight tracker, it landed in Baltimore at 12:46 a.m., shortly before its scheduled arrival. Southwest said the vehicle hit the aircraft as it was pulling into the gate.



"All of a sudden there was a smash, and it startled everyone. It was pretty loud. The people across the aisle said a truck just smashed into the side of the plane," passenger Christopher Pratt said.

Images from the tarmac show a white pickup truck pinned underneath the front of the plane.



There were 172 passengers on the plane, according to Southwest.

No one was injured.

A Southwest representative said they were "glad to hear everyone made it safely to BWI" in a response to a passenger on Twitter.



Neither the airline nor the airport has released any further details.