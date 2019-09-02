Philly Starbucks Barista Wrote 'ISIS' on Muslim Man's Cup

A man wearing a traditional Middle Eastern tunic told a barista at a Starbucks in Philadelphia his name was "Aziz." The employee wrote "ISIS" on his cups.

Niquel Johnson told NBC News that he was dressed in a thobe — an ankle-length, long sleeve garment — when he ordered three drinks, one for himself and the others for two friends he was with at a nearby store.

When he was asked by a barista for a name for his order, Johnson said he gave his Muslim name, "Aziz."

Starbucks told NBC News on Saturday that the barista misspelled Johnson's name and that the company believes it was a mistake and not discrimination.