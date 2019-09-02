Philly Starbucks Barista Wrote 'ISIS' on Muslim Man's Cup - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Philly Starbucks Barista Wrote 'ISIS' on Muslim Man's Cup

When he was asked by a barista for a name for his order, Johnson said he gave his Muslim name, "Aziz"

Published 2 hours ago

    A man wearing a traditional Middle Eastern tunic told a barista at a Starbucks in Philadelphia his name was "Aziz." The employee wrote "ISIS" on his cups.

    Niquel Johnson told NBC News that he was dressed in a thobe — an ankle-length, long sleeve garment — when he ordered three drinks, one for himself and the others for two friends he was with at a nearby store.

    Starbucks told NBC News on Saturday that the barista misspelled Johnson's name and that the company believes it was a mistake and not discrimination.

