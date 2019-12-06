An active shooter situation at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola Friday morning ended with a suspect and one other person dead and multiple people hospitalized, authorities said.

Escambia County Sheriff spokeswoman Amber Southland confirmed there was an active shooter situation at the station in Florida's Panhandle, NBC News reported.

U.S. Navy officials confirmed that the suspect was dead and that there was an additional fatality.

"UPDATE: Active shooter is deceased. One additional fatality has been confirmed. Unknown number of injured people being transferred to local hospitals," the U.S. Navy tweeted.

"The ECSO can confirm there is no longer an active shooter on NAS Pensacola. The shooter is confirmed dead," the Escambia County Sheriff's office posted on Facebook shortly before 9 a.m. ET.

Kathy Bowers at Baptist Hospital told NBC News the hospital had received five patients. Six more were taken to Ascension Sacred Heart, spokesman Mike Burke told the Associated Press. It was not immediately clear if one of the 11 hospitalized was the person reported dead.

Jason Bortz, a public affairs officer for the station, also confirmed to NBC News there was an active shooter and the base was on lockdown. They started receiving calls at 6:30 a.m. and local authorities and military police responded.

The station posted an alert on Facebook about the situation.

"Both gates of NASP are currently secured due to reports of an active shooter. More information will be provided as it becomes available," the alert read.

"We are actively monitoring the shooting that occurred this morning at Naval Air Station Pensacola. We are receiving updates from @fdlepio Commissioner Swearingen and offering our full support to law enforcement," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted.

Naval Air Station Pensacola describes itself on its website as the “Cradle of Naval Aviation,” saying that it serves as the “launching point for the flight training of every Naval Aviator, Naval Flight Officer, and enlisted aircrewman.” About 23,000 aviation personnel are trained at the military facility. It is home to the Blue Angels flight demonstration team, and includes the National Naval Aviation Museum, a popular regional tourist attraction.

The shooting comes two days after another at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii where a U.S. sailor killed two civilians working for the Department of Defense, wounded another and then killed himself.

No other details were immediately available. This is a developing story.

