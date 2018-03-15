Several Dead After Miami Pedestrian Bridge Collapses: Police

A new pedestrian bridge scheduled to open near the campus of Florida International University collapsed Thursday, with Florida Highway Patrol officials confirming multiple fatalities.

Chopper 6 was over the scene, where at least two people could be seen transported to ambulances while others were being treated by rescue crews. At least two cars could be seen pinned by massive slabs of concrete. NBC 6's Andrea Cruz, who was near the school, reported that the 950-ton bridge has completely collapsed.

Several Dead, Cars Trapped After Miami Bridge Collapses

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has treated a total of five patients so far, with one transported as a trauma alert to Kendall Regional Hospital. The hospital has established a incident command center as it anticipates treating more patients.

476985723

47698599

The 174-foot-long bridge, scheduled to open to the public in early 2019, crossed Southwest 8th Street near 109th Avenue and was built to allow students living across the busy roadway to cross safely.

The school released a statement shortly after the tragic collapse.

Florida Governor Rick Scott tweeted that he has spoken with Miami-Dade Police Chief Juan Perez and will be in constant communication throughout the day. Scott will travel to the Southwest Miami-Dade location Thursday afternoon.

The bridge was part of a $19.4 million project partially funded by the Department of Transportation and had been hailed in recent weeks for finishing ahead of schedule.

The 30-foot-wide bridge — with the main span weighing around 950 tons — was to allow bicyclists and pedestrians to share the bridge. It was planned to illuminate at night and had a canopy to shelter those crossing.

The new FIU bridge just collapsed A post shared by Rick Jo (@ricky_ricon_riquisimo) on Mar 15, 2018 at 11:05am PDT

The MCM Construction Company, based in Miami, and and FIGG Bridge Engineers partnered to design and build the bridge. According to FIU’s website, FIGG designed Boston's Leonard P. Zakim Bridge and Florida's Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

The school is currently on spring break and classes are not in session. Drivers are advised to avoid the area on Southwest 8th Street between SW 107th Avenue and the Turnpike - while traffic is being rerouted to Flagler Street and Coral Way.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates