Plane Passenger Gets Entire Flight to Himself

Vincent Peone told news outlets that he landed the solo trip after his morning Delta flight operated by SkyWest Airlines out of Aspen, Colorado, was grounded last week.

He was given two travel alternatives, one flight around noon and another later in the evening, which he selected, he told NBC News. That flight bound for Salt Lake City, Utah, was the first leg in his trip home to New York, where he was headed to see his grandfather in the hospital.

"When I arrived at the gate, the tiny airport was completely empty so I approached the lady at the gate, who told me I would be the only passenger," he told NBC News. "She wasn't sure there was a need to make an announcement but I told her: 'Oh please make the announcement' and pulled out my phone. Everyone from the sky team from that point on got a kick out of it and played along beautifully."

Video that Peone posted Monday, which has since been shared thousands of times, shows an airline employee inviting "the only passenger on this flight" to "kindly board at this time."

It then shows workers loading sandbags onto the aircraft, which Peone notes is so that the plane will meet minimum weight requirements.

The video goes on to show Peone with a drink in hand and joking with pilots about being on a private jet. His video shows rows of empty seats.

Peone told The Washington Post that a flight attendant said he could sit wherever he wanted and no one had a problem with his filming. He said he was told the trip probably cost the airline $30,000 to fly him to Salt Lake City and speculated that the airline went along with it because "they had to fly there to pick people up and bring them back."

NBC has reached out to Delta for comment.

After Peone shared his video, Delta tweeted back, "that looks like an awesome experience."

"I'm a director who owns my own production company so I fly often," Peone told NBC News. "But this was a first."