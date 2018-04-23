Man Arrested After Alleged Flight Fight Miami Airport

A passenger onboard an American Airlines flight leaving Miami for Chicago on Sunday was arrested after he allegedly fought with another passenger before assaulting several police officers.

The airline sent a statement saying that the flight, scheduled to leave at 9:30 p.m., was delayed when two passengers began arguing while the plane was still at the gate. The passenger who those onboard said instigated the incident, identified as 28-year-old Jacob Garcia, was asked to leave but refused.

When officials began deplaning all passengers, the two men began a physical altercation and Garcia was “combative” with Miami-Dade Police Department officers who came onto the plane. He was later taken into custody and placed under arrest, charged with five counts, including battery, resisting arrest and depriving an officer of their means of protection.

Garcia is being held on a $9,000 bond pending his first hearing.

There was video taken of the incident onboard. The plane eventually took off just over an hour after its scheduled time.