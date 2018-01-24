After delivering an impassioned speech on the #MeToo movement and the lasting legacy of Recy Taylor at the Golden Globe Awards, Oprah Winfrey paid a visit to Taylor's gravesite, NBC News reported.

Winfrey visited the gravesite in Abbeville, Alabama, while on assignment for CBS' "60 Minutes," posting photos on Instagram Tuesday and writing, "I don’t believe in coincidences, but if I did this would be a powerful one. ...To be able to visit her grave so soon after 'speaking her name 'sharing her story, a woman I never knew."

I don’t believe in coincidences, but if I did this would be a powerful one. On assignment for @60minutes I end up in the town of Abbeville where #RecyTaylor suffered injustice , endured and recently died. (GGspeech) To be able to visit her grave so soon after ‘speaking her name ‘sharing her story, a woman I never knew. Feels like🙏🏾☁️❤️ A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Jan 23, 2018 at 4:57pm PST



Taylor was abducted and raped by six white men in 1944. She was threatened and told she would be killed if she reported the incident. She went forward with the report, but her attackers were never prosecuted. Taylor died away in December at age 97.

Winfrey praised Taylor at the Golden Globes for her courage to speak out against her attackers, saying, "And I just hope — I just hope that Recy Taylor died knowing that her truth, like the truth of so many other women who were tormented in those years, and even now tormented, goes marching on."