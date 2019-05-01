A Lime scooter in Los Angeles, similar to the one involved in the Tulsa incident.

An Oklahoma mother facing charges in connection to the death of her 5-year-old son, who was hit by a car after falling from a rented Lime scooter she was driving, has fled the country, police said.

A spokesperson for the Tulsa Police Department said it received a Crime Stoppers tip over the weekend that Evelyn Ortiz-Luevano, who was in the country illegally, fled to Mexico after learning that a criminal case had been filed against her, NBC News reported.

As of Wednesday, Ortiz-Luevano was not in custody and a police spokesperson believes she is still in Mexico.

Ortiz-Luevano's son, Caiden Reyes-Ortiz, died on April 23 after he fell off a rented Lime scooter his mom was driving and was hit by a car, according to a probable cause affidavit. The police spokesperson said neither appeared to have been wearing a helmet.