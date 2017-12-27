Ohio Teens Charged With Murder After Sandbag Thrown From Bridge Kills Man in Car - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Ohio Teens Charged With Murder After Sandbag Thrown From Bridge Kills Man in Car

"It hit my friend, and he is not moving!" the driver said when her passenger was hit

Published 2 hours ago

    WNWO
    Four Ohio teenagers are accused of murder over a Dec. 19, 2017, incident in which a sandbag was allegedly thrown onto a car traveling on a highway in Toledo.

    Four teenagers have been charged with murder after a man in a car that was hit by a sandbag thrown from a highway overpass in Ohio died, NBC News reported.

    Marquise Byrd, 22, died of his injuries Friday, days after the Dec. 19 incident on Interstate 75 in Toledo. The 13- and 14-year-old boys, being prosecuted in juvenile court, had charges of vehicular vandalism upgraded to murder on Tuesday, police said.

    Byrd was sitting in the passenger seat, and the driver wasn't seriously injured. She frantically called 911 when the sandbag hit the car.

    "I just pulled underneath the bridge, and something hit my car!" she said, according to a recording of the call released by police. "It hit my friend, and he is not moving!"

