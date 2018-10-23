A device containing explosive powder was sent to the Westchester, New York home of George Soros on Monday, law enforcement officials tell NBC 4 New York.

The device was similar to a pipe bomb and was left in the Cantitoe Street mailbox of the billionaire philanthropist, who has become a target of right wing groups, a senior law enforcement official said.

No injuries were reported. A second law enforcement official said authorities are not sure whether the device was operational, but the investigation is ongoing.

An employee at the house opened the package, placed it in a wooded area and called Bedford police, who rendered it safe.

The FBI is working with police to figure out who sent the device and said there is no threat to public safety.