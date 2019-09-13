Nude Feud Led to Fatal Neighbor Shooting: Miami-Dade Police

A Miami-Dade woman who feuded with neighbors after she allegedly refused to cover up or close her blinds while hanging out in her home fully nude is accused of fatally shooting one of her neighbors, police said.

Taquana Washington, 34, was arrested Wednesday on charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, an arrest report said.

The charges stem from the Nov. 22, 2017 shooting that happened near Washington's home on Southwest 116th Avenue, the report said.

Washington had been involved in an ongoing feud with several neighbors, and earlier in the day she had been involved in an argument with neighborhood children over "her being fully nude with her window and blinds open," the report said.

The report said Washington had refused to close the blinds or put on clothing, even as the children played in an open field next to her window. After Washington refused to close the blinds, the unidentified victim sprayed dog repellent at her through the window screen, the report said.

That's when Washington grabbed a gun and fired two shots at the victim through the window, hitting her once in the back, the report said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report said the firearm was never recovered, and Washington was questioned and released pending further investigation. Police haven't said what ultimately led to her arrest on Wednesday.

Washington was being held without bond Thursday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.