See Notre Dame Cathedral Before, During and After Its Catastrophic Fire - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

See Notre Dame Cathedral Before, During and After Its Catastrophic Fire

By Asher Klein and Nina Lin

Published 17 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Raw Video Shows Notre Dame Spire Collapsing From Fire

    Video taken by shocked Parisians and onlookers shows the spire of the Notre Dame Cathedral collapsing in the heart of Paris as flames engulfed the French landmark. (Published Monday, April 15, 2019)

    Notre Dame is one of the most iconic monuments in Paris, if not the world, and countless tourists and photographers have snapped photographs of the Gothic cathedral in the heart of France's capital.

    The devastating fire that erupted Monday claimed Notre Dame's spire and parts of its roof, though it spared the huge bell towers that face out onto the place du Parvis-Notre-Dame, the point from which all French roads are measured.

    Below, compare pictures of the landmark at its pomp with ones showing it during and after the blaze.

    Larger Image

    Left: The Notre Dame cathedral seen in an 1987 photo. Right: A fire breaks out at the Notre Dame on April 15, 2019.
    Photos: Lionel Cironneau/AP; Michel Euler/AP

    Larger Image

    Left: The Notre Dame cathedral seen on March 27, 2019. Right: The spire of the Notre Dame is engulfed in flames on April 15, 2019, moments before it collapsed.
    Photos: Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images; Hubert Hitier/AFP/Getty Images

    Larger Image

    Left: The Notre Dame seen the morning after a massive fire burned down its spire and parts of the cathedral on April 16, 2019. Right: The spire of the Notre Dame burns during an hours-long blaze on April 15, 2019.
    Photos: Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images; Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images

    Larger Image

    Left: The interior of the Notre Dame as seen on Aug. 20, 2017, during a mass dedicated to victims of recent terror attacks and natural disasters across the world. Right: Fallen debris from the burnt out roof structure sits near the altar inside the Notre Dame cathedral, April 16, 2019.
    Photos: Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP; Christophe Morin/Bloomberg

    Photos: Inside Notre Dame After Devastating FirePhotos: Inside Notre Dame After Devastating Fire

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices