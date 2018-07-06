A white man who called police on a black woman who was using a private North Carolina community pool with her child on July 4th no longer has his job due to the "terrible incident," the company said Friday.

NBC News reports that the woman, Jasmine Edwards, called the incident "racial profiling at its worst."

Video shows her telling Winston-Salem police that Adam Bloom asked Edwards for her address and an ID, even though she has a key card to the gated pool area. "Where does it say that I have to show an ID to use the pool?" she asked.

While the incident occurred while Bloom was out of work, his former employer, global packaging firm Sonoco Products, said Friday it no longer employs him and does "not condone discrimination of any kind." It wasn't immediately clear if Bloom was fired or if he resigned.

