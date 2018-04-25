Manhunt Underway for Armed Suspect in Maine Deputy's Murder

Maine authorities provide an update after a suspect on the run, believed to be armed and extremely dangerous, shot and killed a Somerset County sheriff's deputy in Norridgewock early Wednesday morning.

A manhunt is underway for a suspect police believe to be armed and extremely dangerous after a Maine sheriff's deputy was shot and killed in the town of Norridgewock early Wednesday morning.

Somerset County Sheriff's Deputy Cpl. Eugene Cole was shot and killed between 1 and 2 a.m., according to police.

The suspect, identified as John Williams, 29, of Madison, Maine, then allegedly stole Cole's marked cruiser and committed a theft at a Cumberland Farms store on Waterville Road. He was seen fleeing the store in the cruiser.

Cole's abandoned cruiser was found around 5 a.m. off of Mill Stream Road in Norridgewock, and law enforcement officials believe Williams then fled on foot and is still at large.

Williams is described as being 5-foot, 6-inches, weighing about 120 pounds and having blue eyes. He has brown hair that is long enough for a ponytail and is shaved on the sides, according to police. It's unclear if Williams has access to another vehicle.

"The suspect should be considered armed and extremely dangerous," Somerset Sheriff Dale Lancaster said.



A nationwide alert for Williams has been issued, police said. Anyone who sees him is asked to immediately call 911. Maine State Police Lt. Col. John Cote urged residents to "be aware of their surroundings and have a broad situational awareness because he does continue to pose a risk."

The manhunt for Williams is being coordinated by the Somerset Count Sheriff's Office with help from state police, Maine Game Wardens, U.S. Marshals and the FBI.

Police ordered Mill Stream Elementary in Norridgewock to close and part of Route 2 was also shut down amid the ongoing investigation.

A little over a month ago, on March 22, Williams was arrested on multiple firearms charges and traffic violations in Haverhill, Massachusetts, after he apparently drove off Interstate 495 and into a ditch. He was found with a firearm in his possession, and he did not have a license to carry it.

The charges against him included possession of a firearm, improper storage of a firearm, possession fo ammunition without an FID card, possession of a large capacity feeding device, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation.

His bail in that case was initially set at $10,000, police said, but a court clerk said a judge later reduced it to $5,000 and he was released on that amount later the same day. He was scheduled to appear in court in Massachusetts for a pretrial hearing today.

Cole, 62, was a 13-year veteran of the Somerset County Sheriff's Office. He leaves behind a son.

Lancaster called Wednesday "a very sad day" for his office and Mainers.

"We have lost an outstanding deputy today who has served with great distinction," he said. "He was an outstanding employee. He was one of the finest deputies that you'd want to meet."

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family of fallen Deputy Sheriff Corporal Eugene Cole," Maine Gov. Paul LePage tweeted out. "If you live in Somerset County and the surrounding area, please cooperate with law enforcement and stay safe."

"I am deeply saddened to learn Cpl. Eugene Cole was killed in the line of duty in Norridgewock this morning," U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said on Twitter. "Cpl. Cole served the citizens of Somerset County for 13 years with honor & distinction, & Maine will be eternally grateful for his brave actions to protect his community."



Cole's death marked the first officer shooting death in Maine since 1989, when Maine State Police Detective Giles Landry was shot and killed while investigating a child abuse complaint in Leeds.