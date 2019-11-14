It's a beautiful day at a Pittsburgh hospital for parents and newborns going home on Wednesday, as well as for Joanne Rogers, Fred Rogers' wife, who paid a visit to see newborns decked out in her husband's iconic sweater and sneakers combo.



Newborns wore red cardigans and blue booties made to look like Mister Rogers' sneakers, at the UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh on Wednesday to celebrate World Kindness Day in his honor.



Caitlin Pechin, a Magee nurse, made the cardigans and booties in her spare time.



See the photos.