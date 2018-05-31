Christian Michelle Harris was joined by member's of her late father's Army unit in a touching photoshoot. Britt Harris, left, and Army Spc. Chris Harris are pictured in this undated photo.

Just days after Army Spc. Chris Harris learned his wife was pregnant with their first child, he was killed by a suicide bomber in Afghanistan.

Britt Harris, 26, gave birth to their baby girl on March 17 and named her Christian Michelle Harris after her fallen husband.

Christian’s mother has made sure that those who served with her father remain in her life. They helped Britt with the baby’s gender reveal in October, all the way from Afghanistan. On the day she was born, their unit returned to the U.S.

And on Tuesday, they came together in the family's hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina, to meet Christian for the first time.

"I’ll tell her that no matter where the Army takes all of them, there was a time when they were all together here and showed up just to see her,'' Britt told "Today" of the photoshoot. "How special she was to them all and how loved she was by them all through the pregnancy, and even more so now."

