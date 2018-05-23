President Donald Trump Cannot Block Critics on Twitter, Federal Judge in NY Rules - NBC 10 Philadelphia
President Donald Trump Cannot Block Critics on Twitter, Federal Judge in NY Rules

District Judge Reice Buchwald said the president's Twitter account is a public forum and, as such, it is unconstitutional for him to block his critics

By R. Darren Price

Published 9 minutes ago

    Getty Images
    President Donald Trump

    President Donald Trump cannot block people on Twitter, a federal judge in New York ruled on Wednesday. 

    District Judge Reice Buchwald said the president's Twitter account is a public forum and, as such, it is unconstitutional for him to block his critics.

    The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University filed the suit against the president last year. Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House Social Media Director Dan Scaviano and former White House communications director Hope Hicks were also named as defendants in the suit.

    The Knight First Ammendmeent Institute tweeted the ruling on Wednesday afternoon. 


