President Donald Trump cannot block people on Twitter, a federal judge in New York ruled on Wednesday.

District Judge Reice Buchwald said the president's Twitter account is a public forum and, as such, it is unconstitutional for him to block his critics.

The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University filed the suit against the president last year. Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House Social Media Director Dan Scaviano and former White House communications director Hope Hicks were also named as defendants in the suit.

The Knight First Ammendmeent Institute tweeted the ruling on Wednesday afternoon.




