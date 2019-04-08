There is growing desperation as a frantic search is underway for a missing New York couple who vanished in the Dominican Republic. Wale Aliyu reports. (Published Monday, April 8, 2019)

A frantic search is underway for a New York couple who took a vacation to the Caribbean, and suddenly vanished, with no sign of them for nearly two weeks.

Orlando Moore and his girlfriend, Portia Ravenelle, flew out of Newark Liberty International Airport on March 23 for a getaway in the Dominican Republic. They were supposed to return home to Mount Vernon on March 27.

Thirteen days later, their family hasn't heard from them -- and their car is still parked at the airport.

Moore's sister, Lashay Turner, said the worried family called police.

Cops say the pair checked out of their hotel in Samana, but what happened to them next remains a mystery at this point. Officials say they didn't make the flight back to Newark, and there's no record of them getting back to the U.S..

Turner said her brother and Ravenelle had a rental car in the Dominican Republic, but there's no sign of the vehicle. A picture believed to be the latest of them posted to social media before they vanished shows them riding horses together on their trip.

“We’ve been calling DR and they said they didn’t make their flight,” Turner said. “We also spoke to someone in U.S. Customs and they said my brother did not make his flight back here.”

Authorities aren't speculating about what may have happened to the couple, but relatives are growing increasingly concerned.

"When these things happen, you always think of the worst, but we are hoping for the best," Edith Walters, Moore's grandmother, said.