New York Celebrity Chef Carl Ruiz Dies at 44

The New York chef was rising in popularity with appearances on the Food Newtork and News 4 in recent months.

Ruiz's restaurant opened

La Cubana, Ruiz's restaurant, opened this summer in the Meatpacking District. His cause of death wasn't immediately clear.

"No words can fully express our sadness at the sudden loss of our dear friend and brother," a post on La Cubana's Instagram account read.

"To honor the work you loved so much Chef, La Cubana will continue your work in establishing The Carl Ruiz Scholarship Foundation for aspiring chefs," the post added.

The New York chef was a star in the culinary scene, making appearances on popular Food Network shows.

In August, Ruiz joined Today In New York to share his recipe for bacon, egg and cheese empanadas with NBC 4 New York anchor Pat Battle.

Guy Fieri, Jet Tila, Michael Symon and other popular chefs shared their memories of Carl and offered condolences Sunday.

"I'm heartbroken that my friend chef Carl Ruiz is gone," Fieri wrote on Twitter. "I have no words to describe what a great friend he was to me and my family."

"His ability to make me laugh and smile under any circumstances was only outshined by his talent as a chef," he added.