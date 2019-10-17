New Questions Arise About Potential Structural Flaws in Hard Rock Hotel Collapse - NBC 10 Philadelphia
National & International News
The day's top national and international news

New Questions Arise About Potential Structural Flaws in Hard Rock Hotel Collapse

“Somebody needs to be held accountable for it,” said steelworker Derrick Pate, whose femur was broken in the New Orleans accident

By Rebecca Santana and Kevin McGil

Published 2 hours ago

    Watch: Drone Footage Shows Hotel After Collapse

    Drone footage taken in New Orleans shows the damage after the Hard Rock Hotel collapsed during construction on Saturday.

    (Published Monday, Oct. 14, 2019)

    Authorities in New Orleans are now investigating a new video following the collapse of the future hotel. The social media post is raising questions about potential concerns before the deadly accident, NBC News reports.

    The grainy video claims to show the hotel two days before it buckled. An apparent worker at the construction site is heard in Spanish saying a concrete slab is aging and the posts supporting it are bent.

    A spokesman for the company said it had not been able to verify the video.

    “We cannot overstress that while we await the implementation of the plan to secure the site, one thing that can be just as dangerous as the tower cranes is false information," the company said in a written statement.

    Two Dead, One Missing After New Orleans Collapse

    [NATL] Two Dead, One Missing After New Orleans Collapse

    At least two people are dead, one is missing and 18 injured after a Hard Rock Hotel still under construction in New Orleans collapsed Saturday. NBC's Dan Scheneman reports.

    (Published Monday, Oct. 14, 2019)
