Haunting images of the Titanic shipwreck were released Wednesday following an expedition earlier this month − giving a never-before-seen high resolution look at the New York City-bound ship that sank to the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean 107 years ago.

The underwater footage shows decades of decay and deterioration to the British ship that was the largest ship afloat at the time before it struck an iceberg and went down, taking with it over 1,500 lives. According to the expedition crew, salt corrosion, metal-eating bacteria and ocean current are having the greatest impact on the historic wreck.

"The future of the wreck is going to continue to deteriorate over time. It's a natural process," said scientist Lori Johnson. The bacteria will continue to eat through the iron, manganese and sulfur that make up the ship's steel.

While 4,000 meters down in the cold water of the ocean, the expedition crew said they laid a wreath and held a short ceremony to honor the lives lost in 1912.

The voyage to document the wreck was a part of Caladan Oceanic's project, a private company dedicated to undersea technology, and the images will also be a part of an upcoming documentary film by Atlantic Productions.

One thing that surprised Caladan Oceanic CEO and submarine pilot Victor Vescovo was how big the ship was.

"It was extraordinary to see it all, and the most amazing moment came when I was going along the side of the Titanic and the bright lights of the submersible reflected off a portal and came right back, it was like the ship was winking at me. It was amazing," Vescovo said.