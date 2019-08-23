27 Hurt in Northern California Light Rail Derailment - NBC 10 Philadelphia
27 Hurt in Northern California Light Rail Derailment

By Stephen Ellison

Published 14 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    A light-rail train derailed in Sacramento late Thursday night, injuring at least 27 people, according to a report from KCRA.

    The train derailed at about 9:45 p.m.

    The Sacramento Fire Department said two people suffered moderate injuries, and 25 were described as walking wounded, KCRA reported. Thirteen people were taken to area hospitals, fire officials said.

    Sacramento fire officials said 15 ambulances were on the scene, KCRA reported.

    The cause of the derailment was not clear and being investigated.

    No further details were immediately available.

