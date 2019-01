A Navy veteran from California has been in custody in Iran for more than five months, his family said Tuesday.

Michael R. White, of Imperial Beach, was captured by authorities in late July, when he was there to visit his Iranian girlfriend, the vet’s mom, Joanne White, told NBC News.

The State Department is “aware of reports” of White’s detainment but declined further comment, officials said. It was not immediately known how long White had been out of the Navy.