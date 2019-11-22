The mother of a Navy veteran is seeking answers after her son's body was discovered in his Texas apartment where officials said he had been dead for three years.

The remains of Ronald Wayne White, 54, were recovered Nov. 12, from the DeSoto Town Center Apartments in suburban Dallas, NBC News reported.

White had been dead "for an extended period of time, up to when he was last known alive three years ago," the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office said in a statement.

White's mother, Doris Stevens, said she last spoke to her son in November 2016. White was a defense contractor and traveled the world in that role, she said.