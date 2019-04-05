A Boeing Co. F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft, left, sits on the flight line at the Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana in Virginia Beach, Virginia, June 19, 2014.

An "active shooter" at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach has been "contained" and one victim transported to the hospital, the base said Friday morning on Twitter.

The base earlier tweeted it was on lockdown, saying, "this is not a drill."

A separate post by the Virginia Beach Fire Department said "all gates are closed" over the security situation.

More details on the situation were unclear.

Naval Air Station Oceana is home to 18 F/A-18 Hornet and Super Hornet squadrons. The base has about 10,500 active Navy personnel, 10,000 family members and 4,500 civilian personnel, according to its website.