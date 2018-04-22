Police said they are searching for suspect Travis Reinking after a gunman opened fire in a Nashville-area Waffle House, leaving four people dead.

Nashville police said the suspect is Travis Reinking from Illinois, and witnesses say he arrived at the Antioch restaurant in a pick-up truck and began shooting outside. Police say he then went inside the Waffle House.

A patron who attempted to flee the restaurant struggled with the suspect for the gun, according to police. The patron grabbed the gun from the suspect and tossed it behind the counter, officials added, and the suspect fled.

Police said witnesses saw the suspect shed his outer jacket a short distance from the Waffle House, and that he was last seen walking southbound on Mufresboro Pike, nude.

