NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen Shot and Killed During Arrest

NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen, an almost seven-year veteran of the force, was shot and killed during an arrest in the Bronx early Sunday morning.

Mulkeen, 33, was on patrol at the Edenwald Houses on east 229th Street around 12:30 a.m. when he and two other officers stopped a man for questioning.

The man fled, and during an attempt to stop him a struggle ensued, the NYPD said. Mulkeen can be heard on a body camera yelling multiple times the suspect was "reaching for it." Footage from the camera shows the suspect reaching into his waistband for what was later identified as a .32 caliber revolver.

Mulkeen was shot three times. Authorities said it appears his gun was the one that went off, and that the suspect's gun was not fired during the struggle. The NYPD said it is still unclear who actually fired Mulkeen's weapon.

Five officers then opened fire, hitting the suspect, a 27-year-old man with a record of narcotics and burglary convictions. Police had not identified the suspect as of early Sunday morning. He died at the scene.

Mulkeen was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center, where he later died.

"Brian made a choice, an incredibly noble choice" to leave a lucrative civilian career for the NYPD, Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference at the hospital.

Mulkeen, a resident of Yorktown Heights, leaves behind a girlfriend who is also an NYPD officer.