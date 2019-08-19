NYPD Commissioner Fires Officer Daniel Pantaleo Over Eric Garner's Death

What to Know NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill is expected to decide the fate of the cop accused of using a chokehold that killed Eric Garner in 2014

Earlier this month, an NYPD trial judge recommended officer Daniel Pantaleo be fired

NYPD suspended Pantaleo for 30 days without pay, effective immediately following judge’s recommendation and pending O'Neill's final decision

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill has fired the police officer accused of using a banned chokehold on Eric Garner in 2014, siding with the departmental trial judge who recommended termination earlier this month.

O'Neill's decision, revealed early Monday afternoon, is final, closing the years-long book on embattled NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo, whom a local grand jury and federal prosecuters all declined to criminally prosecute. Late last week, News 4 had reported that the number two official at the NYPD had accepted the judge's ruling that Pantaleo lose his job and handed the findings over to O'Neill.

O'Neill said it was "clear that Daniel Pantaleo can no longer effectively serve as a New York City police officer."

“In this case, the unintended consequence of Eric Garner’s death must have a consequence of its own," he said, adding that "there are absolutely no victors here today."

"Today is a day of reckoning but can also be a day of reconciliation," O'Neill said.

During a lengthy, emotional explanation leading up to his announcement of Pantaleo's firing, O'Neill set up the stage on that Staten Island corner in that time period -- a period where crime was rampant in the area. Residents avoided it.

He described a series of actions by Pantaleo and by Garner, beginning with Garner's refusal to comply with officers attempting to arrest him for selling loose, untaxed cigarettes on the street corner. O'Neill spoke of Pantaleo's initial response and actions as the situation became tense, saying he abided by NYPD protocol the entire time -- until the moment of the chokehold.

"Had I been in officer Pantaleo's situation, I may have made similar mistakes.

"None of us can take back our decisions, especially when they lead to the death of another human being," O'Neill said.

The police chief took full responsibility for the decision, and clearly had empathy for both the Garner family and for Pantaleo. "If I was still a cop I'd probably be mad at me," O'Neill said.

O'Neill said Pantaleo would not receive his 13-year vested pension, but would get the contributions back that he had made over his years on the force.

The police union has planned a news briefing for later Monday afternoon, while Garner's family also plans to speak to the press. Mayor de Blasio has a scheduled briefing as well.

On Aug. 2, an NYPD trial judge found Pantaleo guilty of "reckless assault" when he used an impermissible chokehold on Garner, a 43-year-old Staten Island father. She found the officer not guilty of "intentional strangulation." An autopsy had found Garner's death was caused in part by a chokehold; the medical examiner ruled the case a homicide.

The Civilian Complaint Review Board prosecuted the case. In a statement Monday, Chair Fred Davie said O'Neill had no choice but to dismiss Pantaleo given the evidence presented at the department trial.

"Make no mistake: This process took entirely too long. And the tragic reality is that neither a verdict from a judge nor a decision by a police commissioner can reverse what happened on July 17, 2014," Davie said. "Officer Daniel Pantaleo’s termination from the New York City Police Department does not make the death of Eric Garner any less harrowing. But it is heartening to know that some element of justice has been served."

The NYPD had suspended Pantaleo for 30 days without pay, effective immediately, following the judge’s recommendation. For Garner's daughter, Emerald, that ruling was bittersweet.

"This has been a long battle, five years too long, and finally someone has said there is information this cop did something wrong," she said following the judge's initial recommendation. "It's been way too long to say he did something wrong."

Mayor de Blasio, who has come under aggressive criticism during his presidential campaign for not firing Pantaleo (which, as a matter of law, he cannot do), cheered the judge’s ruling earlier this month.

Following the recommendation to fire Pantaleo, his lawyer, Stuart London, maintained that the officer's case had been won in the courtroom but lost due entirely to politics. However, London previously said he remained "cautiously optimistic" that Pantaleo wouldn't be fired.

The chokehold or no-chokehold debate was the crux of the entire case against Pantaleo. Prosecutors had argued the video, which captured Garner's dying words, "I can't breathe," clearly showed Pantaleo use a banned chokehold -- and the medical examiner's autopsy report listed a chokehold as the cause of his death. Health factors, including obesity and high blood pressure, were mentioned as contributing factors in that report.

Defense attorneys submitted at trial that the move Pantaleo was seen using was not an illegal chokehold, but a department-approved takedown move used to subdue suspects resisting arrest -- and that his arm was not around Garner's neck when he said, repeatedly, "I can't breathe."

His words became a rallying cry for the national movement against police brutality. Garner's family received $5.9 million from the city in 2015 to settle a wrongful death claim.