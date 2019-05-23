NOAA Predicts 'Near Normal' Atlantic Hurricane Season

Ever wonder how hurricanes are named? The tradition can be traced back to the 1800s, when storms were named to honor Catholic saints, and evolved over the years.

Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are predicting a "near-normal" 2019 Atlantic hurricane season, with nine to 15 named storms and four to eight hurricanes.

Of those hurricanes, two to four are expected to be major, NOAA announced Thursday at the agency's aircraft operations center in Lakeland, Florida. That facility is the base for NOAA's "hurricane hunter" aircraft that fly into storms to collect data used in storm forecasts.

Acting NOAA administrator Neil Jacobs said the outlook reflects competing climate factors. The ongoing El Nino is expected to persist and suppress the intensity of the hurricane season, but countering that is the expected combination of warmer-than-average sea-surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, and an enhanced west African monsoon, both of which favor increased hurricane activity, Jacobs said.

Forecasters noted that their outlook does not suggest all of these hurricanes will make land fall.

The Atlantic Basin annual average is 12 named storms, six hurricanes and two major hurricanes.

Hurricane season begins June 1 and runs through November.

Last year's active season saw 15 named storms and eight hurricanes including two Category 4 hurricanes, Florence and Michael. Michael made landfall on the Florida Panhandle as one of the strongest storms ever to hit the United States, with its highest winds reaching 155 mph.

Watch the 2018 Hurricane Season Unfold From Space