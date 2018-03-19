Interim Austin police Chief Brian Manley, center, talks to the media after an explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. The area around the explosion site has been blocked off and authorities are interviewing neighbors and searching for possible witnesses.

Fatal unsolved bombings in Texas this month were "meant to send a message," Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said Sunday during a news conference but the message is unknown, NBC News reported.

Manley said he hoped the bomber would "reach out to us before anyone else is injured or killed," NBC News reported.

The plea came while local and federal officials increased the reward for information leading to a conviction in the bombings, which killed two and injured two others this month. The reward is estimated at $100,000, NBC News reported.

Austin police are investigating an explosion in the southwestern residential part of the city after two men sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were examining a suspicious backpack in the area, NBC News reported.

NBC News reported the nature of the explosion wasn't immediately clear, and there was no immediate indication that it was connected to the package bombings that killed 2 other men, Stephen House and Draylen Mason, earlier in the month.







