Jaguar Escapes, Kills 6 Animals at Audubon Zoo in New Orleans

A jaguar escaped its habitat at a New Orleans zoo and killed six other animals Saturday morning.

No humans were injured in the incident, which occurred at the Audubon Zoo at about 7:20 a.m., before it was open to the public.

"The animal care team is devastated by this tragic loss. Today is a difficult day for the Audubon family," a statement from the Audobon Nature Institute said.

The jaguar killed four alpaca, one emu and a fox before a vet team sedated it.

According to the zoo's website, jaguars are the largest felines in the Americas, and the third largest in the world, known for their powerful bite. "Jaguars will eat almost any vertebrate. Deer, dogs, snakes, fish, horses, turtles, armadillos, mice and birds are all on the menu," the site says.

The zoo remained closed Saturday, but announced it would reopen Sunday, July 15.

The Audubon Nature Institute also announced it would conduct an "action review" and investigation into how the jaguar escaped.



