NASA Astronaut Accused of Hacking Ex-Wife's Bank Account From Space
National & International News
The day's top national and international news

NASA Astronaut Accused of Hacking Ex-Wife's Bank Account From Space

The allegations come during a custody and divorce dispute between astronaut Anne McClain and her estranged spouse

Published 7 minutes ago

    Dmitri Lovetsky/AP
    This Dec. 3, 2018, file photo, shows U.S. astronaut Anne McClain, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), waving prior to the launch of Soyuz MS-11 space ship at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan.

    A NASA astronaut is accused of hacking her estranged spouse's bank account from space.

    Astronaut Anne McClain allegedly accessed the bank account of Summer Worden, while aboard the International Space Station this year, according to NBC affiliate KPRC in Houston.

    The two women are in a custody battle over a 6-year-old son who was conceived through in vitro fertilization and who was carried by a surrogate, Worden told KPRC. 

    The court battle has included allegations that Worden assaulted McClain. The allegations were eventually dropped, and Worden says the two have never had a physical altercation, KPRC reported.

    Then, earlier this year McClain allegedly accessed Worden's bank account while the astronaut was in space.

    Worden said her bank “did give evidence to my attorneys that she did access my bank accounts,” according to KPRC.

    An attorney representing McClain, Rusty Hardin, could not immediately be reached for comment.

