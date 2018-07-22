Toronto Police Say 9 People Shot, Shooter Dead

At least one person was killed and nine injured after a shooting in Toronto Sunday night. (Published 13 minutes ago)

Toronto police say nine people have been shot and the shooter is dead after a gunman opened fire in the Toronto neighborhood known as Greektown.



The shooting was reported at 10:02 p.m. ET, officials said.

Toronto police tweets late Sunday that the condition of the victims is not known yet and said a young girl is one of the victims. They say the dead shooter is not among the nine victims.

Six people were transported to one trauma center, two to local hospitals, and one to a pediatric trauma center, officials said.

An unknown number of people are being treated at the scene of the shooting, paramedics said.

Police spokesman Mark Pugash says it's too early to say whether the shooting is terrorism.



This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

