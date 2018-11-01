Gunman in Michael Myers Mask Shoots 2 on Halloween in NYC - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Gunman in Michael Myers Mask Shoots 2 on Halloween in NYC

A 17-year-old girl was shot twice in the torso and a 24-year-old man was shot three times, once in the leg, chest and groin

By Katherine Creag

Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Gunman in Michael Myers Mask Shoots 2 in Manhattan: NYPD

    Somebody wearing a Michael Myers mask is on the loose after they shot a teen girl and a man in NYC, cops say. Katherine Creag reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

    Somebody wearing a Michael Myers mask is on the loose after they shot a teen girl and a man in Manhattan, cops say.

    Gun shots rang out just before 2 a.m. Thursday on 163rd Street in Washington Heights right as Halloween festivities were winding down, according to the NYPD.

    A 17-year-old girl was shot twice in the torso by the masked gunman, police said.

    Images of America's 'Creepiest' Abandoned Mall in MissouriImages of America's 'Creepiest' Abandoned Mall in Missouri

    A 24-year-old man was shot three times, once in the leg, chest and groin.

    Both victims were taken to an area hospital, where they are both listed in critical condition, officials said. However, police said both are expected to survive.

    Michael Myers is a fictional character from John Carpenter's "Halloween" slasher films.

    Shocking Photos Show Inside Abandoned Lincoln Mall in IllinoisShocking Photos Show Inside Abandoned Lincoln Mall in Illinois

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices