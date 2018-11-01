Gunman in Michael Myers Mask Shoots 2 on Halloween in NYC

Somebody wearing a Michael Myers mask is on the loose after they shot a teen girl and a man in NYC, cops say. Katherine Creag reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

Somebody wearing a Michael Myers mask is on the loose after they shot a teen girl and a man in Manhattan, cops say.

Gun shots rang out just before 2 a.m. Thursday on 163rd Street in Washington Heights right as Halloween festivities were winding down, according to the NYPD.

A 17-year-old girl was shot twice in the torso by the masked gunman, police said.

A 24-year-old man was shot three times, once in the leg, chest and groin.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital, where they are both listed in critical condition, officials said. However, police said both are expected to survive.

Michael Myers is a fictional character from John Carpenter's "Halloween" slasher films.

