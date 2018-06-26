Attorneys for former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen want to withhold 12,000 files seized in an April FBI raid from federal prosecutors, NBC News reported.
Those files, among 4 million in total that were seized, are protected by attorney-client or work product privileges, the lawyers claimed in a court filing Monday.
The raid was conducted to search for information about a $130,000 payment Cohen made to porn star Stormy Daniels weeks before the 2016 presidential election.
A court-appointed special master will review the privilege claims made by Cohen's attorneys.