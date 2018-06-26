Michael Cohen's Lawyers Seek to Withhold 12K Files From Prosecutors - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Michael Cohen's Lawyers Seek to Withhold 12K Files From Prosecutors

A court-appointed special master will review the privilege claims

Published 10 minutes ago

    This May 30, 2018, file photo shows Michael Cohen, a longtime personal lawyer and confidante for President Donald Trump, arrive with his lawyers at the United States District Court Southern District of New York.

    Attorneys for former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen want to withhold 12,000 files seized in an April FBI raid from federal prosecutors, NBC News reported.

    Those files, among 4 million in total that were seized, are protected by attorney-client or work product privileges, the lawyers claimed in a court filing Monday.

    The raid was conducted to search for information about a $130,000 payment Cohen made to porn star Stormy Daniels weeks before the 2016 presidential election.

    A court-appointed special master will review the privilege claims made by Cohen's attorneys.

    Trump Admits to Daniels Payout Reimbursement

    [NATL] Trump Admits to Daniels Payout Reimbursement

    President Donald Trump admitted to reimbursing his attorney Michael Cohen the $130,000 Cohen paid adult actress Stormy Daniels for her silence about her alleged affair with Trump in 2006. Trump tweeted his admission hours after his new attorney, Rudolph Giuliani, spilled the news on Fox and Friends.

    (Published Thursday, May 3, 2018)
