 Miami Couple Takes Hilarious Wedding Photos at Target - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Miami Couple Takes Hilarious Wedding Photos at Target

By Andrew Pestano

55 minutes ago

A couple, Isabella Sablan and Michael Del Valle, decided to take wedding photos at a Target in North Miami Beach. The result is romantic — and hilarious.

Photos courtesy of Evan Rich Photography.
