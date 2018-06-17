On Friday, the U.S. Government began bringing migrant children separated from their parents to a new tent city detention center in Tornillo, Texas. This footage was shot outside the facility. (Published Saturday, June 16, 2018)

First lady Melania Trump waded into the fierce debate around family separation on the border on Sunday, saying she "hates" to see it done and pushing for bipartisan cooperation to end the practice, NBC News reported.

"Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform," her spokeswoman said in a statement. "She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart."

Trump has repeatedly blamed Democrats for opposition to his immigration reform proposal, falsely crediting an anti-trafficking law that passed unanimously in 2008 under President George W. Bush.

But the Trump administration implemented the "zero tolerance" policy under which it's separated families at the border, and there is no law that requires family separation.

Contentious WH Briefing Highlights Conflict Over Immigration