File Photo - Starting May 15, American tourists will be able to get more than a Big Mac at McDonald's restaurants in Austria.

For many Americans traveling abroad, stumbling upon McDonald's Golden Arches in a foreign country is a welcome sight.

Now, the fast food giant will offer more than comforting food to U.S. citizens in Austria. Starting Wednesday, McDonald's restaurants in Austria will also serve up consular assistance to Americans in need.

"American citizens traveling in Austria who find themselves in distress and without a way to contact the U.S. Embassy can enter any McDonald's in Austria, and staff will assist them in making contact with the U.S. Embassy for consular services," the U.S. Embassy in Vienna announced in a Facebook post.

"Consular services" will be limited to helping Americans make contact with the U.S. Embassy, reporting a lost or stolen passport or seeking travel assistance. A statement from the embassy said the McDonald's stores will remain Austrian territory but "would most likely do it all as part of their commitment to fast and friendly customer service."

In a statement, McDonald’s spokesperson Wilhelm Baldia said the U.S. Consulate selected the fast-food company because of the "brand's great fame among Americans."