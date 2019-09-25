Mattel Launches Line of Gender-Nonconforming Dolls - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Mattel Launches Line of Gender-Nonconforming Dolls

“Through research, we heard that kids don’t want their toys dictated by gender norms,” said Kim Culmone, senior vice president of Mattel Fashion Doll Design

Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Mattel Launches Line of Gender-Nonconforming Dolls
    Mattel
    "Creatable World" is a customizable doll line allowing kids to style the doll with short or long hair, or in a skirt, pants, or both.

    Mattel, Inc., the toy company perhaps best known for bringing the iconic and hyperfeminine Barbie dolls to children across the world, has launched a new line of gender-nonconforming dolls, NBC News reported.

    The Creatable World dolls come with short hair and a kit with a longer wig and a variety of clothing options, which children can use to customize their toys’ gender expression. Mattel promises that children can create more than 100 distinct looks with each set. 

    “Toys are a reflection of culture and as the world continues to celebrate the positive impact of inclusivity, we felt it was time to create a doll line free of labels,” Kim Culmone, senior vice president of Mattel Fashion Doll Design, said in a statement.

    Mattel worked with parents, physicians and other experts to develop the product and tested the dolls with 250 families from seven states, including 15 children who identify as trans, gender-nonbinary or gender-fluid. As of Wednesday, the six different doll kits are available for purchase online for around $30. Mattel will be rolling out the dolls’ availability in stores at a later time.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices