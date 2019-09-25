Mattel Launches Line of Gender-Nonconforming Dolls

"Creatable World" is a customizable doll line allowing kids to style the doll with short or long hair, or in a skirt, pants, or both.

Mattel, Inc., the toy company perhaps best known for bringing the iconic and hyperfeminine Barbie dolls to children across the world, has launched a new line of gender-nonconforming dolls, NBC News reported.

The Creatable World dolls come with short hair and a kit with a longer wig and a variety of clothing options, which children can use to customize their toys’ gender expression. Mattel promises that children can create more than 100 distinct looks with each set.

“Toys are a reflection of culture and as the world continues to celebrate the positive impact of inclusivity, we felt it was time to create a doll line free of labels,” Kim Culmone, senior vice president of Mattel Fashion Doll Design, said in a statement.

Mattel worked with parents, physicians and other experts to develop the product and tested the dolls with 250 families from seven states, including 15 children who identify as trans, gender-nonbinary or gender-fluid. As of Wednesday, the six different doll kits are available for purchase online for around $30. Mattel will be rolling out the dolls’ availability in stores at a later time.