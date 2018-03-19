Maryland 5-Year-Old Memorizes Every March Madness Team - NBC 10 Philadelphia
    Maryland 5-Year-Old Memorizes Every March Madness Team

    Joaquin Francis Ancheta is 5 years old and, like most kids his age, he loves pizza. But unlike other children, Joaquin has an incredible photographic memory. Memorizing all the NCAA basketball teams is his latest accomplishment. Erika Gonzalez reports.
