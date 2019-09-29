Man Accused of Driving Through Ill. Mall Charged With Terrorism - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Man Accused of Driving Through Ill. Mall Charged With Terrorism

Schaumburg police said 22-year-old Javier Garcia was charged with terrorism and criminal damage to property

By Marco Stendardo

Published 2 hours ago

    A Palatine, Illinois man was charged with terrorism, a class X felony Sunday after allegedly driving through Woodfield Mall earlier this month, authorities said.  

    Schaumburg police said 22-year-old Javier Garcia was charged with terrorism and criminal damage to property.  

    Although a motive has yet to be determined, police said they have no reason to believe Garcia was targeting any specific person or store.

    A black SUV crashed through an entrance near Sears and Rainforest Cafe on Friday, Sept. 20, and proceeded to wreak havoc throughout the shopping center.

    The driver was detained by shoppers before officers arrived to arrest him, police said, and was later taken to AMITA Health Behavioral Medicine Institute. Garcia was released from AMITA on Friday and transferred to the custody of Schaumburg Police, authorities said. 

    No one was struck by the car, but three people were taken to a hospital for “very minor” injuries, Schaumburg Police Chief Bill Wolf said. 

    Garcia is scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.

