Man Taken Off Newark-Bound Flight by Cops After Miami Incident
Man Taken Off Newark-Bound Flight by Cops After Miami Incident

The incident took place on board of American Airlines Flight 1060, which was bound for Newark, New Jersey

Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

    Man Taken Off Plane After Incident at Miami International Airport

    (Published 4 hours ago)

    Police were forced to take a man into custody at Miami International Airport early Monday morning after they say he barged onto a plane.

    Officials from the airport said the incident took place on board American Airlines Flight 1060, which was bound for Newark, New Jersey, and was scheduled to leave shortly before 7 a.m. ET.

    Miami-Dade Police say the man, who had a ticket for the flight, began yelling loudly before he bypassed a gate agent and got on the plane.

    Officers say the man began saying things that led them to believe he was in some sort of crisis, forcing them to take him into custody and delay the flight’s takeoff.

    Cell phone footage shot by witnesses showed the man being taken into custody by multiple officers.

    The man, who has not been identified, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for evaluation and the flight eventually was able to leave.

