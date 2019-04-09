Lori Loughlin, 15 Other Parents Indicted in College Admissions Scandal

More than a dozen parents, including actress Felicity Huffman, have agreed to plead guilty in the college admissions cheating scandal.

Hollywood actress Lori Loughlin was among the 16 parents allegedly involved in the college admissions scandal indicted on a new charge by a federal grand jury in Boston, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

The indictments on the new charge of conspiring to commit fraud and money laundering came a day after more than a dozen parents, including actress Felicity Huffman, announced they were pleading guilty to charges in connection with the case.

The parents, who were arrested last month on a single charge of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, are accused of paying a consultant and others to bribe SAT and ACT administrators to allow test takers to secretly take college admission exams on behalf of their children and with bribing university athletic coaches to have their children be recruited as student athletes.

Prosecutors say Tuesday's second superceding indictment also charges the parents allegedly involved in the William "Rick" Singer's scheme with conspiring to launder bribes through Singer's fraudulent charity.

How Lori Loughlin Is Coping With College Admissions Scandal

As Lori Loughlin awaits the final verdict surrounding her alleged involvement in the college admission scam, the actress is reportedly trying to keep her life as normal as possible. Watch to find out more. (Published 2 hours ago)

The additional charge means that the defendant may face more prison time if he or she is convicted at trial or strikes a plea deal, according to NBC News.

Loughlin's fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was also among those indicted by the federal grand jury. Prosecutors say the "Full House" star and Giannulli paid $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, despite neither child ever participating in the sport. The couple pleaded not guilty to the earlier charge during a court appearance last week.

Singer pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including racketeering conspiracy, on March 12, the day the allegations in "Operation Varsity Blues" were made public.

Fourteen other parents indicted on the new money laundering charge included Gamal Abdelaziz of Las Vegas; Diane and Todd Blake of Ross, California; I-Hsin "Joey" Chen, of Newport Beach, California; Elizabeth and Manuel Henriquez of Atherton, California; and John Wilson, of Lynnfield, Massachusetts.

Authorities have not yet scheduled arraignment dates for the defendants based on Tuesday's indictment.