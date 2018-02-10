More than 150 women and girls testified in court that disgraced doctor Larry Nassar sexually abused them.

Larry Nassar, the former Olympic doctor accused of molesting more than 200 women and girls, has been transferred to a maximum-security federal prison that offers a sex-offender program, the Bureau of Prisons website shows.

Nassar, 54, started serving a 60-year federal sentence for possession of child pornography at the U.S. Penitentiary in Tucson, Arizona, NBC News reported. If he outlasts that sentence, he would be transferred to Michigan to serve two 40-year state sentences for the sexual abuse of 10 girls.

The penitentiary is part of the system's Sex Offender Management Program, which means it has a higher proportion of sex-offenders on site and also offers treatment.

The longtime team doctor for USA Gymnastics, Nassar also had a busy sports medicine practice at Michigan State University. He pleaded guilty to abusing patients under the guise of treatments, though later denied in a jailhouse letter and interview that his procedures were sexual.