Landmark Notre Dame Cathedral Burns in Paris

By Nina Lin

1 minute ago

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 1 minute ago
The landmark Notre Dame Cathedral in central Paris, France, caught on fire on April 15, 2019, sending billowing smoke from the heart of the French capital. The cathedral was in the middle of a renovation.
