Alice Marie Johnson finally met Kim Kardashian West face-to-face on Wednesday, a week after being released from prison thanks to the reality TV star's advocacy, and Hota Kotb of the "Today" show sat down with them for their first interview together.

When Kardashian West first tweeted about Johnson's "unfair" life sentence on nonviolent drug charges, but eventually took Johnson's case to the White House, where she asked President Donald Trump for clemency: "It became this mission that I just didn't want to give up."

Johnson didn't know at first who Kardashian West was, but "as soon as I found out who she was, I started getting every magazine I could find," she said.

And when Kardashian West eventually broke the news to her that Trump commuted her sentence, Johnson "went into full-fledged Pentecostal holy dance ... screaming and jumping."

Trump Commutes Sentence of Great-Grandmother After Meeting With Kim Kardashian

President Trump commuted the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson Wednesday after meeting with Kim Kardashian in the Oval Office last week. Johnson, a 63-year-old great-grandmother, had served 22 years of a life sentence for a first time non-violent offense after being convicted of drug possession and money laundering. The commutation is different from a pardon in that it does not wipe out the conviction, it merely reduces the punishment. (Published Wednesday, June 6, 2018)

Kardashian West told Kotb that she's already given the White House reports on other nonviolent offenders whose sentences Trump could commute, according to NBC News.

