Nearly 700,000 Kids II infant sleepers are being recalled after reports of infant deaths, just weeks after Fisher-Price announced a massive recall of a similar product.
Kids II is recalling all models of its Kids II Rocking Sleepers, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Friday.
Since the product was introduced in 2012, five babies have died in Kids II Rocking Sleepers after rolling from their backs to their stomachs while unrestrained, or under other circumstances, the CPSC said.
The sleeper, made in China for the Atlanta-based Kids II, has been sold at major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target and Toys "R" Us and online between March 2012 and April 26, 2019 for about $40-$80.
Anyone who owns the product should immediately stop using it and should contact the company for a refund or voucher. Customers can call 866-869-7954 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays or visit www.kids2.com and select to "Important Recall Information."
About 694,000 sleepers are included in the Kids II recall. See the full list of affected model numbers and product names below:
- 10081: Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Rocking Sleeper
- 10126: Rock & Dream Sleeper - Iggy
- 10127: Ingenuity Rock And Dream Sleeper Lucy
- 10148: Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Cuddle Giraffe
- 10178: Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Playtime To Bedtime Rocking Sleeper
- 10289: Ingenuity Smartrock Poweradapt Sleeper Cambridge
- 10292: Ingenuity Rock N' Soothe Sleeper Dayton
- 10320: Automatic Rock 'N Soothe Sleeper - Cuddle Lamb
- 10380: Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Cuddle Lion
- 10568: Ingenuity Soothing Light Rocking Sleeper Vesper
- 10729: Bright Starts Toucan Tango Rocking Sleeper
- 10872: Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Zoo Zoo Zebra
- 10888: DreamComfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper - Whitley
- 10890: DreamComfort Soothing Light Rocking Sleeper - Addington
- 11021: Bright Starts Rocking Sleeper Jungle Bursts
- 11022: Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Rocking Sleeper Jungle Blooms
- 11063: Rock n' Soothe Sleeper - Moxley
- 11164: Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Lullaby Lion
- 11171: Ingenuity Rock N' Soothe Sleeper SUNNY SNUGGLES
- 11357: Ingenuity Rock N' Soothe Sleeper DAYTON
- 11429: Ingenuity Dream Comfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper Braden
- 11714: DreamComfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper - Anders
- 11792: Automatic Rock 'n Soothe Sleeper - Nolan
- 11894: Bright Starts Rocking Sleeper - Jungle Garden
- 11895: Bright Starts Rocking Sleeper - Evening Safari
- 11962: Automatic Rock 'n Soothe Sleeper - Flora the Unicorn
- 12115: Automatic Rock N Soothe Sleeper – Nolan - Display
- 60130: Taggies Snuggle Me Sleeper Nestling Vine
- 60131: Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper
- 60163: Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper
- 60327: Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Emerson
- 60328: Disney Baby/Bright Starts Bows & Butterflies Sleeper Minnie Mouse
- 60331: Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Lullaby Lamb
- 60401: Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper Playful Pinwheels
- 60600: Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Winslow
- 60635: Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Seneca
- All cloth component parts of the models identified above
Earlier this month, Fisher-Price announced a recall of about 4.7 million Rock 'n Play sleepers after more than 30 babies died in them over a 10-year period.