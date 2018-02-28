KFC Reports Gravy Shortage in UK, Following Chicken Crisis

In this February 20, 2018 file photo, people look into a branch of KFC that is closed due to problems with the delivery of chicken on February 20, 2018 in Bristol, England. KFC has been forced to close hundred of its outlets as a shortage of chicken.

U.K. KFC restaurants ran short on chicken during a mix-up with a new delivery firm this month and now there is a gravy shortage, CNBC reported.

KFC, which has 900 restaurants in the U.K. and Ireland, switched its delivery contract to DHL on Feb. 14. KFC said they are serving a limited menu because of the gravy shortage.

A spokesman from Yum! Brands, which owns KFC, said Wednesday that 97 percent of the region's KFC restaurants are open, CNBC reported.

"Due to the ongoing distribution challenges DHL is experiencing, some restaurants are continuing to serve a reduced menu," a spokesman told CNBC. "We're working as hard as we can to get this sorted out. We know that our gravy is a big favorite!"