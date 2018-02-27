Marines Fall Ill at Military Base in Va. After Opening Letter: Official

Nearly a dozen people, including several Marines, at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall fell ill Tuesday after they opened a suspicious letter containing an unknown substance.

The letter was recieved about 3:30 p.m. in Henderson Hall, which Arlington Fire officials described as an administrative building.

A gunnery sergeant opened a letter and showed it to a superior, a Pentagon official told NBC News.

Eleven people began to feel ill, and the building was evacuated. Three of those people were taken to a hospital in stable condition, officials said in a press release.

The Marines affected reported itchy hands and face and bloody noses, a Marine official said. It is unclear how many people suffered from those symptoms.

A large number of police and medics responded to the Northern Virginia military base, which is near the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery. The FBI, Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) and local hazardous material teams cleared the building with base police.

The NCIS and FBI are conducting a joint investigation, according to a press release.

Information was not available immediately on what the unknown substance could be.

Stay with News4 for more details on this developing story.