Mass. Jogger Attack Suspect Hides Behind Bed Sheet While Facing Judge

A Bridgewater man accused of sexually assaulting and trying to abduct a jogger over the weekend, in an attack captured by surveillance video, faced a judge Tuesday from his Boston Medical Center hospital bed.

Gordon Lyons, 57, was allowed to hide his face behind a hospital bed sheet as he was arraigned on charges of kidnapping, indecent assault and battery.

Prosecutor David Cutshall said, “The female victim stated that she was jogging on the sidewalk traveling west when a man pulled to the side of the road, ran toward her, attacked her and tried to pull her towards his vehicle….and that the male also grabbed her left breast.”

The 37-year-old woman was able to kick and scream and get away, as a neighbor scared the suspect off.

But not before she got a photo of his distinctive orange Hyundai Sante Fe.

Lyons was eventually arrested after crashing into another car on Route 24.

Prosecutors say this is not the first time Lyons has faced charges of violently sexually assaulting someone.

Cutshall said, “The defendant is a convicted rapist as of 1978 on a Barnstable Superior Court charge of rape.”

Lyons’ defense attorney says her client has already undergone a psychiatric evaluation.

Defense attorney Shannon Heingardner said, “Based on my conversations with him I have some concerns about his competency.”

Lyons is being held without bail and will likely undergo further mental health evaluations once he’s released from the hospital.

Bridgewater police are asking anyone with any information about this crime, or any other similar crimes involving Lyons to call them at 508-697-0914.